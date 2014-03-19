Germany and UK diverge on Russia sanctions

EU countries are heading into a summit on Thursday (20 March) nowhere near a consensus over what to do about Russia's annexation of Crimea and on how far economic sanctions should go.

At the crux of the debates will be whether the annexation act signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin should trigger the third step of EU sanctions - economic ones.

"The annexation of Crimea is a step that will never be recognised, it is unacceptable and of course it is a further destabilisation o...