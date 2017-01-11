EU raises alarm on fake news and hacking

EU commissioners have raised fresh concerns about fake news and hacking in Europe, but warned that there are “no easy solutions”.

Andrus Ansip, a former Estonian prime minister who is in charge of the digital single market, and Vera Jourova, a Czech politician who holds the justice portfolio, spoke to press in Brussels on Tuesday (10 January).

“About fake news - it’s a popular topic, a hot topic, but [there are] no easy solutions”, Ansip said.

“I believe in self-regulator...