EU keen to build post-Gaddafi Libya

EU leaders will in a joint declaration on Friday (11 March) tell Gaddafi that he must step down and pledge to help build a new post-war Libya.

The latest draft of the declaration, seen by EUobserver, voices solidarity with victims of violence and says: "Colonel Gaddafi must relinquish power immediately." It adds: "The EU stands ready to engage with the Libyan authorities in order to help Libya build a constitutional state and develop the rule of law."

UK Prime Minister David Came...