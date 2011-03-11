Ad
euobserver
Cameron (l) and Sarkozy: the two men led calls for the special summit and spelled out their ideas in a joint letter on Thursday (Photo: The Prime Minister's Office)

EU keen to build post-Gaddafi Libya

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders will in a joint declaration on Friday (11 March) tell Gaddafi that he must step down and pledge to help build a new post-war Libya.

The latest draft of the declaration, seen by EUobserver, voices solidarity with victims of violence and says: "Colonel Gaddafi must relinquish power immediately." It adds: "The EU stands ready to engage with the Libyan authorities in order to help Libya build a constitutional state and develop the rule of law."

