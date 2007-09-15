EU warns Ukraine on upcoming elections

EU leaders have warned Ukraine it cannot expect deeper integration unless it tidies up its political mess in upcoming elections, with visa wrangles also complicating the pair's summit in Kiev on Friday (14 September).
"Free and fair early parliamentary elections...and the formation of an effective and stable government would be the best evidence of the country's ability to accomplish this goal [closer EU ties]," a joint post-summit statement said.
EU top diplomat Javier Solana eve...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
