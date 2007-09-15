Ad
The red carpet treatment in Kiev (Photo: Ukrainian government)

EU warns Ukraine on upcoming elections

by Philippa Runner,

EU leaders have warned Ukraine it cannot expect deeper integration unless it tidies up its political mess in upcoming elections, with visa wrangles also complicating the pair's summit in Kiev on Friday (14 September).

"Free and fair early parliamentary elections...and the formation of an effective and stable government would be the best evidence of the country's ability to accomplish this goal [closer EU ties]," a joint post-summit statement said.

EU top diplomat Javier Solana eve...

