EU concerned over Moldova post-election protests

The EU on Tuesday (7 April) expressed concern over the riots in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, where protesters stormed the parliament and the presidential palace denouncing Sunday's Communist election victory and claiming the elections were fraudulent.

"I am very concerned over the situation in Chisinau, following the 5 April parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova," EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana said in a statement.

"I call on all sides to refrain from violen...