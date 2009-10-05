Back in the USSR

If you watched the TV talk show "Make Your Own Mind Up" on Russia's 1st Channel last week, you might have been impressed by the work of the Russian propaganda machine. You might also have the feeling that Soviet times are back.

The skillfully orchestrated but fake 'debate' discussed the EU-sponsored report on last year's Russia-Georgia war, with carefully-selected participants to ensure no real divergence of opinion.

False debates showcase Russia's propaganda machinery better th...