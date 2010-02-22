Ad
Hamas rally: The UAE has called on the EU to back its investigation into the killing of a Hamas leader (Photo: Hoheit)

UAE summons EU diplomats over passport affair

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The United Arab Emirates summoned European Union ambassadors over the weekend to demand that steps be taken to strengthen the security of passports in the wake of the killing of a Hamas leader in Dubai by individuals carrying fake EU papers.

The UAE secretary of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash called in the EU envoys resident in the capital, Abu Dhabi, for the briefing on Sunday (21 February)

"The UAE is deeply concerned by the fact that passports of close allies, whose n...

