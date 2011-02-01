Ad
Al-Azhar, Cairo. 'There's no shortage of responsible, enlightened and influential Muslim voices in Egypt' Rabbi Rosen said (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

Israeli rabbi: EU should talk to religious leaders in Egypt

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Rabbi David Rosen, a prominent commentator on religious affairs, has said that EU diplomats should start talking to Islamic faith leaders in Egypt in order to keep the revolution on a peaceful path.

Speaking to EUobserver on Monday (31 January) by phone from Israel, which faces a grave security threat from the turbulence in Egypt, Rabbi Rosen welcomed EU engagement but said EU institutions are guilty of "remarkable ignorance" about Arab society in leaving religious leaders out of the di...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

