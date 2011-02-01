Israeli rabbi: EU should talk to religious leaders in Egypt

Rabbi David Rosen, a prominent commentator on religious affairs, has said that EU diplomats should start talking to Islamic faith leaders in Egypt in order to keep the revolution on a peaceful path.

Speaking to EUobserver on Monday (31 January) by phone from Israel, which faces a grave security threat from the turbulence in Egypt, Rabbi Rosen welcomed EU engagement but said EU institutions are guilty of "remarkable ignorance" about Arab society in leaving religious leaders out of the di...