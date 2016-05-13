Ad
Erdogan to EU: "Look at me. Since when are you running this country?" (Photo: akparti.org.tr)

Why Erdogan made a U-turn on EU visas

by Selcuk Gultasli, Brussels,

As soon as Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu was forced to resign on 5 May, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan completely changed Turkey’s long-standing visa policy and said he could wait until October to get an EU visa waiver.

After long negotiaitions with the EU, Davutoglu had won the right for Turks to start EU visa free travel at the end of June instead of in October, as previously agreed, but only if Turkey met all the conditio...

