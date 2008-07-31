Ad
Mr Thadic (r) hands out the first passport to student Teuta Begolli (Photo: ks-gov.net)

Kosovo passport holders face uncertain EU welcome

by Philippa Runner,

Twenty EU states will begin welcoming Kosovo passport holders after Pristina started issuing the new documents on Wednesday (30 July). Slovakia will not allow entry however, while the six other EU countries that do not recognise Kosovo have not made their position clear.

"It's a historic day for our country and all the citizens of Kosovo. We are creating a nation. Today signifies the final secession of the citizens of Kosovo," Prime Minister Hashim Thaci said at the passport ceremony in...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

