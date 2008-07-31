Kosovo passport holders face uncertain EU welcome

Twenty EU states will begin welcoming Kosovo passport holders after Pristina started issuing the new documents on Wednesday (30 July). Slovakia will not allow entry however, while the six other EU countries that do not recognise Kosovo have not made their position clear.

"It's a historic day for our country and all the citizens of Kosovo. We are creating a nation. Today signifies the final secession of the citizens of Kosovo," Prime Minister Hashim Thaci said at the passport ceremony in...