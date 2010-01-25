EU to send gendarmerie force to Haiti

EU foreign ministers have opted to send 300 or so military police to support the aid effort in Haiti, on top of a massive US security force.

France and Italy pledged to send between 120 and 140 gendarmes each at the ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (25 January). The Netherlands is to send 60. Portugal and Spain are also expected to contribute.

The EU mission is getting ready to go in the next few days and will fall under UN command when it arrives in the earthquake zone. <...