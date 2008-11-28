Ad
Iraqi children and women are the most vulnerable refugees to be hosted by the EU countries. (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU countries pledge to host 10,000 Iraqi refugees

by Valentina Pop,

EU countries are to host "on a voluntary basis" up to 10,000 Iraqi refugees currently living in camps in Syria and Jordan, the bloc's interior ministers have decided at a Brussels meeting on Thursday (28 November).

The move comes after the United Nations refugee agency, the UNCHR, called upon Europe to take up to 80,000 Iraqis in the next three years, explained Brice Hortefeux, French minister for immigration, who chaired the meeting.

He was particularly happy to have agreed on a...

