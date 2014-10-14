Ad
British MPs vote to recognise Palestine in symbolic move

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British MPs have said the UK should recognise Palestine in a non-binding resolution which highlights EU frustration with Israel.

The motion - “the government should recognise the state of Palestine alongside the state of Israel as a contribution to securing a negotiated two-state solution” - passed by 274 to 12 in the 650-seat House of Commons on Monday (13 October).

The vast bulk of Yes votes came from the opposition Labour Party after Conservative prime minister David Cameron u...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Sweden breaks EU ranks to recognise Palestine

