European democrats, time to wake up

The storming of Capitol Hill by a Trumpian mob was shocking - but shouldn't come as a total surprise.

A significant number of the people who voted Donald Trump into office didn't support him despite his authoritarianism - but because of his authoritarianism.

They were very well aware of his treatment of women, his "grab them by the pussy", his "you're fired" bullying and his tax-evading. They knew very well Trump doesn't see a difference between facts and lies. But they didn't c...