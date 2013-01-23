Mali mission could up risk of anti-EU terrorism

A top counter-terrorism official has said the EU military training mission in Mali will increase the risk of revenge attacks in Europe.

Asked by EUobserver on Tuesday (22 January) if France's intervention in Mali could expose French citizens to greater danger, Gilles de Kerchove, the EU counter-terrorism co-ordinator, said: "We do indeed have concerns ... But I would not just link this to the French. As we become more engaged with the EUTM [EU training mission], EU visibility will incre...