Almunia presses China to act on currency pledge

The European Union hopes China will act on earlier pledges and allow its currency to appreciate, the bloc's economy commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, said on Monday (16 November).

Speaking at an event in Vienna, Mr Almunia told journalists that it would be "the best system for all of us" if China's currency and those of other developing countries were decided by the market and with less public intervention.

And amid mounting concern that a stubbornly strong euro – the currency shared...