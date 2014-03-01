Ad
Steinmeier with EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton (r), who chairs EU foreign ministers' meetings (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany calls for urgent EU meeting on Ukraine

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Germany’s foreign minister has said European states need to “gather quickly” to formulate a joint position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement on Saturday (1 March): "We are in close consultations with our partners. From my point of view, us Europeans need to gather quickly in order to agree on a joint EU position.”

Amid reports that Russian troops are pouring into Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, he urged the Kremlin to show "immediate and total ...

