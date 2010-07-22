China causing EU headache over property rights

A European Commission annual report on customs detentions has shown that the vast majority of fake goods entering the 27-member union continue to originate from China, although last's year global economic downturn saw a decline in numbers.

In 2009, EU customs officials took action in 43,500 different cases where they suspected counterfeited goods were being brought into the EU, a fall on 49,000 cases in 2008, according to Thursday's report (22 July).

Officials were quick to attri...