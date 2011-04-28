Yemen killings continue after EU endorsement

Fifteen more people have been killed in Yemen hours after the EU endorsed a plan which offers immunity from prosecution to President Ali Abdallah Saleh.

Saleh forces shot dead 12 protesters and injured over 100 during violence in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday afternoon (27 April). Three more people, including two policemen, died in fighting in the southern tows of Aden and Abyan. The developments bring the death count since recent troubles began to over 120.

The clashes came hou...