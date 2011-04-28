Ad
euobserver
Sanaa: Amnesty International says the GCC agreement would set a bad example for other violent leaders (Photo: Sallam)

Yemen killings continue after EU endorsement

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fifteen more people have been killed in Yemen hours after the EU endorsed a plan which offers immunity from prosecution to President Ali Abdallah Saleh.

Saleh forces shot dead 12 protesters and injured over 100 during violence in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday afternoon (27 April). Three more people, including two policemen, died in fighting in the southern tows of Aden and Abyan. The developments bring the death count since recent troubles began to over 120.

The clashes came hou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Sanaa: Amnesty International says the GCC agreement would set a bad example for other violent leaders (Photo: Sallam)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections