Ashton declines MEP's appeal on Nobel gala

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton has brushed aside calls by a leading MEP for her to attend the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo on Friday (10 December) in defiance of Chinese diplomacy.
"Neither the High Representative/Vice President nor both presidents have been specifically invited. The EU will be represented in the normal way by the EU head of delegation who will be accompanied by all 27 EU ambassadors [to Norway]. This was agreed by all the member states and this is t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.