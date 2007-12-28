Europe shocked and angry over Bhutto killing

European politicians joined their counterparts from all over the world in expressing anger and regret over the murder of Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto, while urging the Muslim and nuclear power-holding country to keep on the path to democracy and refrain from violence.

"I learned with dismay of the assassination of Mrs Benazir Bhutto, Chair of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), today in Rawalpindi," stated European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday (27 Ja...