Ad
euobserver
Several European politicians remarked on Mrs Bhutto's courage (Photo: BenazirBhutto)

Europe shocked and angry over Bhutto killing

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

European politicians joined their counterparts from all over the world in expressing anger and regret over the murder of Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto, while urging the Muslim and nuclear power-holding country to keep on the path to democracy and refrain from violence.

"I learned with dismay of the assassination of Mrs Benazir Bhutto, Chair of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), today in Rawalpindi," stated European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday (27 Ja...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Several European politicians remarked on Mrs Bhutto's courage (Photo: BenazirBhutto)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections