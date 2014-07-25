Ad
Putin (r) in Brussels - the Russian chief is said to have a 'lowered sense of danger' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Analysis

EU sanctions on Russia hurt more than it seems

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

“Sometimes a stick in the air is better than a stick on the head”.

Words of wisdom from Avi Dichter, a former chief of Israel’s internal intelligence service, the Shin Bet, who knows a thing or two about psychological warfare.

He was speaking in Brussels - at the outset of the Syrian war - on the deterrent effect of potential EU sanctions.

The EU "sticks" did nothing to help.

But the Western stick over the head of Russian leader Vladimir Putin is heavier and east U...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

