Ad
euobserver
Russia's position on Kosovo is 'fundamentally' different to that of the EU's (Photo: Luxembourg EU Presidency)

EU and Russia's stances on Kosovo still 'fundamentally' different

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU and Russia continue to strongly disagree about the thorny issue of Kosovo's future status, despite a meeting on Wednesday (13 February) aimed at smoothing the differences between them days before Pristina is expected to declare independence.

The EU insists that "the status quo [in Kosovo] cannot be maintained because we want stability in the area," EU foreign affairs commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner told reporters before the meeting in Slovenia between the so-called EU troika ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Russia's position on Kosovo is 'fundamentally' different to that of the EU's (Photo: Luxembourg EU Presidency)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections