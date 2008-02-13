EU and Russia's stances on Kosovo still 'fundamentally' different

The EU and Russia continue to strongly disagree about the thorny issue of Kosovo's future status, despite a meeting on Wednesday (13 February) aimed at smoothing the differences between them days before Pristina is expected to declare independence.

The EU insists that "the status quo [in Kosovo] cannot be maintained because we want stability in the area," EU foreign affairs commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner told reporters before the meeting in Slovenia between the so-called EU troika ...