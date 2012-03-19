Ad
'If you are the son or the nephew of someone with power, you can basically go around acting with total impunity' (Photo: thisisbossi)

Rape case shames EU-aspirant Ukraine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Last week she was raped, choked, thrown into a pit on a construction site and set on fire. In order to save her life, doctors have amputated her feet and her right arm. She has also lost her kidneys and 55 percent of her skin.

The case of Oksana Makar, an 18-year-old girl from Mykolayiv, on the Black Sea coast, has caused a furore in Ukraine. Her family has set up a website for donations to help it seek justice and pay medical c...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

