Russia and Poland continue cautious rapprochement

The Russia-friendly Polish leader, Donald Tusk, has encouraged Moscow to declassify remaining papers about the Katyn massacre.

Reacting on Wednesday (28 April) to statements by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev about the potential full disclosure of the Katyn archive, Mr Tusk said: "These words are another [positive] sign and they have to be treated with good will, but I prefer to wait for facts, not words, because without, dear God, wanting to seem impatient, I think that after the Smo...