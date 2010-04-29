Ad
euobserver
Mr Medvedev at a recent memorial service in Russia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia and Poland continue cautious rapprochement

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

The Russia-friendly Polish leader, Donald Tusk, has encouraged Moscow to declassify remaining papers about the Katyn massacre.

Reacting on Wednesday (28 April) to statements by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev about the potential full disclosure of the Katyn archive, Mr Tusk said: "These words are another [positive] sign and they have to be treated with good will, but I prefer to wait for facts, not words, because without, dear God, wanting to seem impatient, I think that after the Smo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Medvedev at a recent memorial service in Russia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections