Russia and Poland continue cautious rapprochement

The Russia-friendly Polish leader, Donald Tusk, has encouraged Moscow to declassify remaining papers about the Katyn massacre.
Reacting on Wednesday (28 April) to statements by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev about the potential full disclosure of the Katyn archive, Mr Tusk said: "These words are another [positive] sign and they have to be treated with good will, but I prefer to wait for facts, not words, because without, dear God, wanting to seem impatient, I think that after the Smo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
