euobserver
An Israeli tank: the EU can only speak to one of the two belligerents (Photo: IDF)

Terror list complicates EU diplomacy in Middle East

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As two European delegations arrive in the Middle East for talks aiming to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, governed by Hamas, EU negotiating is being hampered by its own list of proscribed organisations, which forbids the bloc's officials from having contact with groups on the register.

The political wing of Hamas, the militant Palestinian group, has been on the EU's so-called terror list since 2003. Hamas' military wing, the Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades - responsibl...

EU & the World
EU & the World
