Ad
euobserver
The EU has long demanded the release of political prisoners before relations can be normalised with Cuba (Photo: Frans Persoon)

Spain to take in over 50 Cuban dissidents

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

Spain could take in 52 Cuban political prisoners after their release by the Communist island's government in a move pregnant with implications for EU relations.

Spanish foreign minister Miguel Moratinos made the announcement on Wednesday (7 July) following a six-hour meeting with Cuban leader Raul Castro in Havana.

"The Spanish government has accepted the proposal that all those who are released travel to Spain, if they so wish," he told journalists.

The Spanish invitation c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The EU has long demanded the release of political prisoners before relations can be normalised with Cuba (Photo: Frans Persoon)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections