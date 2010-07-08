Spain to take in over 50 Cuban dissidents

Spain could take in 52 Cuban political prisoners after their release by the Communist island's government in a move pregnant with implications for EU relations.

Spanish foreign minister Miguel Moratinos made the announcement on Wednesday (7 July) following a six-hour meeting with Cuban leader Raul Castro in Havana.

"The Spanish government has accepted the proposal that all those who are released travel to Spain, if they so wish," he told journalists.

The Spanish invitation c...