EU ministers wary of Russian leader as summit opens

EU foreign ministers have voiced scepticism about the reform credentials of Russian President Dmitry Medvedev ahead of the Russia summit.

"There was a striking convergence of views: The words of Medvedev are promising but should be matched with deeds. [Russian Prime Minister] Putin spoke similarly on corruption, economic diversification and even on creating a free society in 2000, but instead there has been regression," one senior EU diplomat told EUobserver following a foreign minister...