EU ministers wary of Russian leader as summit opens

EU foreign ministers have voiced scepticism about the reform credentials of Russian President Dmitry Medvedev ahead of the Russia summit.
"There was a striking convergence of views: The words of Medvedev are promising but should be matched with deeds. [Russian Prime Minister] Putin spoke similarly on corruption, economic diversification and even on creating a free society in 2000, but instead there has been regression," one senior EU diplomat told EUobserver following a foreign minister...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
