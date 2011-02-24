Ad
Barroso (r) said he raised 'specific cases' of human rights abuses with Putin in private (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Putin and Barroso in public scrap on EU energy law

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso took on Russian hardman Vladimir Putin in an unscripted battle of wits about EU energy law at a press event in Brussels on Thursday (24 February).

Mr Putin, in the EU capital for a meeting between his ministers and the EU commission, began the exchange by citing chapter and verse of the EU's Third Energy Package, a bundle of laws which obliges energy companies to split up production and distribution assets.

"This violates our commo...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

