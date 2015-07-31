Ad
Woman selling apples in Chisinau. Inflation in Moldova is around 8 percent (Photo: Tony Bowden)

Moldova's new PM to continue pro-European course

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Moldova's pro-European government has a new prime minister, seven weeks after Chiril Gaburici quit over allegations that he had fake school diplomas.

Valeriu Strelet received a slim majority support from the eastern European nation's parliament on Thursday (30 July), according to international media.

Later in the day he was sworn in as prime minister. A banking crisis, corruption, and inflation are among the most pressing challenges faces him.

Moldova, virtually landlocked...

