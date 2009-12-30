Ad
Oil transit disruptions to Europe now look unlikely after an agreement has been reached between Moscow and Kiev (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU welcomes end to Ukraine-Russia oil transit row

by Leigh Phillips,

Brussels has welcomed assurances from Moscow of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine that will avoid any disruptions to the transit of oil to the European Union.

On Tuesday (29 December), the two sides signed a fresh pact for the transit of oil via Ukraine to Europe, with Moscow acceding to a 30 percent increase in fees imposed on the passage of the fuel to EU destinations.

The European Commission was informed by the Russian government that there was no longer a risk of disrupt...

