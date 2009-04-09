Ad
euobserver
Mikhail Saakashvili says calls for his resignation are unjustified (Photo: European Commission)

Georgian president upbeat ahead of mass protests

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, TBILISI,

Thursday's mass rally calling for Mikhail Saakashvili's resignation will not have an impact on the country's leadership, the Georgian president told this website, with EU diplomats and experts on site to observe the protests and the police response.

"Georgia has had many manifestations in the past and there is a big opposition mobilisation, but we don't expect more than the French expected from the manifestations against their government," Mr Saakashvili said on Wednesday.

He spok...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Mikhail Saakashvili says calls for his resignation are unjustified (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections