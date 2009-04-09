Georgian president upbeat ahead of mass protests

Thursday's mass rally calling for Mikhail Saakashvili's resignation will not have an impact on the country's leadership, the Georgian president told this website, with EU diplomats and experts on site to observe the protests and the police response.

"Georgia has had many manifestations in the past and there is a big opposition mobilisation, but we don't expect more than the French expected from the manifestations against their government," Mr Saakashvili said on Wednesday.

He spok...