Mr Voronin - yesterday's man? (Photo: European Commission)

EU urges Moldova to make 'speedy' coalition

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has joined the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in praising the conduct of Moldova's elections, while calling for a quick coalition deal.

"I welcome the conduct of the repeated parliamentary elections ...the electorate has given its verdict," EU foreign relations chief Javier Solana said in a statement on Thursday (30 July).

Mr Solana advised "speedy" coalition talks in order to help the country "regain political stability."

"I urge all the...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

