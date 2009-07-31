EU urges Moldova to make 'speedy' coalition

The EU has joined the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in praising the conduct of Moldova's elections, while calling for a quick coalition deal.

"I welcome the conduct of the repeated parliamentary elections ...the electorate has given its verdict," EU foreign relations chief Javier Solana said in a statement on Thursday (30 July).

Mr Solana advised "speedy" coalition talks in order to help the country "regain political stability."

"I urge all the...