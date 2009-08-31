Zambia, Comoros refuse to sign EU trade accord at last minute

Two southern African nations abruptly refused to sign a free-trade agreement with the European Union on Saturday at the last minute before they together with four other countries were due to sign on the dotted line.

The European Commission proudly announced the signing of an Economic Partnership Agreement with the Eastern and Southern Africa regional grouping (ESA) of nations on Monday, but in the end, only Mauritius, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, and Madagascar agreed to the accord.

The...