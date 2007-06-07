Details emerge of draft EU strategy on Cuba

Details have emerged of a draft new EU strategy to raise the prospects of "self-determination" for people living in Cuba, but a meeting of EU diplomats on Wednesday (6 June) saw ongoing Spanish opposition to giving the document any official status.

The draft strategy, prepared by the German EU presidency on 9 February, is designed to replace the existing EU line on Cuba agreed back in 1996. The potential policy shift is timed to address questions arising out of 80-year old Cuban dictat...