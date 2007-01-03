Ad
The idea of an EU-US free trade zone has been cropping up more frequently in recent years (Photo: EUobserver)

EU-US trade ties high on German presidency agenda

by Mark Beunderman,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to push for closer economic co-operation between the EU and the US, in proposals reminiscent of ideas for a future transatlantic marketplace.

The German leader told the Financial Times on Wednesday (3 January) that she will use her country's presidency of the EU – taken up on Monday – to promote the plan.

"At the forthcoming EU-US summit we want to talk about ever-closer economic co-operation. Our economic systems are based on the same v...

