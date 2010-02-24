Ad
euobserver
Mr Usackas: "I would never tolerate violation of human rights" (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Afghanistan envoy flies the flag for new EU states

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's new envoy to Afghanistan, Lithuanian diplomat Vygaudas Usackas, has said he aims to demonstrate that new member states are up to handling the bloc's top overseas postings.\n \n"This appointment will be closely followed in Brussels. I feel an additional responsibility to prove to some hesitant colleagues in the EU community that the new member states can carry a heavy weight," he told EUobserver in a phone interview on Tuesday (23 February).\n \n"By taking such a high profile job in o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Usackas: "I would never tolerate violation of human rights" (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections