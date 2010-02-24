Afghanistan envoy flies the flag for new EU states

The EU's new envoy to Afghanistan, Lithuanian diplomat Vygaudas Usackas, has said he aims to demonstrate that new member states are up to handling the bloc's top overseas postings.



"This appointment will be closely followed in Brussels. I feel an additional responsibility to prove to some hesitant colleagues in the EU community that the new member states can carry a heavy weight," he told EUobserver in a phone interview on Tuesday (23 February).



"By taking such a high profile job in o...