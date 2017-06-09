Trump-linked US firm at heart of French intelligence

France’s counter-terrorism services, which are reputed to be among the best in the world, have come to rely on American technology co-owned by one of US president Donald Trump's closest advisers.
With the fight against terrorism now mainly waged on the internet, the US has a trick up its sleeve: Palantir.
The name refers to a "seeing stone" in the fantasy book The Lord of the Rings by British writer J.R.R. Tolkien.
The US firm that goes by that name than can analyse milli...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here