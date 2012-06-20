Countdown begins to EU oil ban on Iran

EU countries will stop buying Iranian oil on 1 July after nuclear negotiators left talks in Moscow empty-handed.
"The Iranians seemed to be under the impression that if they made some sort of vague undertaking, something not clear to anyone, then we would agree they have the right to enrich [uranium] and we would drop all the [oil] sanctions," a Western diplomat told EUobserver on Wednesday (20 June).
"They are masters of obfuscation. They just talk and talk and talk and keep put...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
