Putin party wins landslide victory

The United Russia party, backed by president Vladimir Putin, won a landslide victory in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

With over 80 percent of votes counted, United Russia won 63 percent - a result that will probably translate into a constitutional majority in the Russian parliament.

Three more parties seem to have passed the seven-percent threshold to enter the Duma - the opposition Communists with eleven percent of votes and two pro-Kremlin parties, the Liberal Democratic ...