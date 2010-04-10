Polish president dies in plane crash

Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife and other members of his official delegation died on Saturday (10 April) in a plane crash while heading towards Russia for a commemoration of the Katyn massacre.

Sergei Antufiev, regional governor of Smolensk, near the Belarussian border, said there were no survivors in the crash. "It [the plane] clipped the tops of the trees, crashed down and broke into pieces," he told Russia-24 television news network by telephone.

The Polish foreign mi...