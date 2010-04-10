Ad
euobserver
President Lech Kaczynski was 60 years old (Photo: President.pl)

Polish president dies in plane crash

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop and Andrew Rettman,

Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife and other members of his official delegation died on Saturday (10 April) in a plane crash while heading towards Russia for a commemoration of the Katyn massacre.

Sergei Antufiev, regional governor of Smolensk, near the Belarussian border, said there were no survivors in the crash. "It [the plane] clipped the tops of the trees, crashed down and broke into pieces," he told Russia-24 television news network by telephone.

The Polish foreign mi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
President Lech Kaczynski was 60 years old (Photo: President.pl)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections