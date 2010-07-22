Ad
Kosovo declared independence on on 17 February, 2008 (Photo: CharlesFred)

Kosovo independence no violation of law, finds International Court of Justice

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

By a 10-4 majority, the judges of the International Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that the unilateral declaration of independence by the then-Serbian province of Kosovo did not violate international law.

In something of a fudge that will leave no one happy, the non-binding ruling found that as there are no provisions in international law restricting independence declarations, such as that pronounced by Kosovo on 17 February, 2008, the new state is neither abiding by international l...

