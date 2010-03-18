Turkey threatens to kick out Armenian migrants

Turkish premier Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that some 100,000 Armenians working illegally in his country could be expelled "if necessary," as historic tensions over mass killings in World War I bubble up on the EU's fringe.

Ottoman Turks killed hundreds of thousands of Armenians in 1915.

Ankara has staunchly refused to accept that the events amount to actions "genocide." But recent parliamentary resolutions in the US and Sweden have urged the Turkish government to accept the t...