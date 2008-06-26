Ad
euobserver
Medvedev (r)) will host his first EU-Russia summit (Photo: Kremlin)

EU and Russia try to inject energy into mutual ties

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

After a months-long diplomatic stalemate, the European Union and Russia, its largest neighbour and supplier of energy, are meeting today (26 June) to officially launch negotiations on a new strategic partnership pact.

The start of negotiations will be a centerpiece of the two day long EU-Russia summit in the Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk - the capital of a region which produces more than half of Russia's oil.

It took some 18 months of diplomacy for the EU and Russia to get to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Medvedev (r)) will host his first EU-Russia summit (Photo: Kremlin)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections