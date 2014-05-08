Ad
Finland's neutral status during the Cold War was imposed by the Soviet Union (Photo: stopherjones)

On the Finlandisation of Europe

by Paertel-Peeter Pere, Brussels,

Russia's diehard unwillingness to acknowledge it is in the 21st century is quite simply tedious. Interestingly it is not Russia, but Europe and its inactivity we should be afraid of. The Finlandisation of Europe is a very real prospect that would undermine our security and the credibility of the European project.

Russia refuses dialogue and continues to escalate the situation in Ukraine. It not only takes two for a dialogue, it also takes willingness to listen. Furthermore, if territor...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

