On the Finlandisation of Europe

Russia's diehard unwillingness to acknowledge it is in the 21st century is quite simply tedious. Interestingly it is not Russia, but Europe and its inactivity we should be afraid of. The Finlandisation of Europe is a very real prospect that would undermine our security and the credibility of the European project.

Russia refuses dialogue and continues to escalate the situation in Ukraine. It not only takes two for a dialogue, it also takes willingness to listen. Furthermore, if territor...