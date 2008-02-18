Kosovo independence emboldens South Caucasus breakaway republics

Georgia's breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia are to ask Russia and the United Nations to recognise their own independence in the wake of Sunday's unilateral declaration of independence by Kosovo.

"In the near future, Abkhazia will appeal to the Russian parliament and the UN security council with a request to recognise its independence," said Abkhaz president Sergei Bagapsh on Monday (18 February), according to Russian newswire Interfax.

"If anyone thinks that Abkha...