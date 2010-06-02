Ad
The Iranian regime attacked demonstrators with brutal force last year (Photo: Faramarz)

Iranian foreign minister alienates MEPs on Brussels visit

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop,

Iranian foreign minister Manoucher Mottaki faced a hostile reception in the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday (1 June), with one deputy calling him a "murderer" for the scores of demonstrators killed by security forces last year.

The meeting took place behind closed doors so as not to give Mr Mottaki too much of a media platform.

But heading into the event, Scottish Conservative MEP Struan Stevenson and a group of other anti-Mottaki protesters held up a banner with the ...

EU & the World
Tags

