Iranian foreign minister alienates MEPs on Brussels visit

Iranian foreign minister Manoucher Mottaki faced a hostile reception in the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday (1 June), with one deputy calling him a "murderer" for the scores of demonstrators killed by security forces last year.

The meeting took place behind closed doors so as not to give Mr Mottaki too much of a media platform.

But heading into the event, Scottish Conservative MEP Struan Stevenson and a group of other anti-Mottaki protesters held up a banner with the ...