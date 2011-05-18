Ad
War-scarred houses in Beirut. The Syrian regime has threatened to provoke regional instability (Photo: Bertil Videt)

Syrian leader to face EU sanctions as death toll climbs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have agreed to impose a visa ban and asset freeze on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, accused by dissidents of killing more than 1,000 people in recent weeks.

All 27 EU ambassadors in the Political and Security Committee (PSC) - a high-level EU forum for dealing with international crises - on Tuesday (17 May) evening endorsed a list of 10 more names, including the president himself, to be added to a previous sanctions register of 13 regime members.

The PSC also agre...

