Syrian leader to face EU sanctions as death toll climbs

EU countries have agreed to impose a visa ban and asset freeze on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, accused by dissidents of killing more than 1,000 people in recent weeks.

All 27 EU ambassadors in the Political and Security Committee (PSC) - a high-level EU forum for dealing with international crises - on Tuesday (17 May) evening endorsed a list of 10 more names, including the president himself, to be added to a previous sanctions register of 13 regime members.

The PSC also agre...