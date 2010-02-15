Ad
Mr Yanukovych: "We need to return to the friendly way our relations were conducted in the past" (Photo: Wikipedia)

New Ukraine leader unveils pro-Russia policies

by Andrew Rettman,

Ukraine's emerging new leader, Viktor Yanukovych, at the weekend began the process of rebuilding the country's relations with Russia, despite an ongoing challenge to his recent election victory.

Speaking on Russian TV on Saturday (13 February), Mr Yanukovych rolled out a number of pro-Russian defence policies.

He said Nato integration will be taken off Ukraine's political agenda; that he will support Moscow's plan to create a post-Nato European security treaty and that he is open ...

