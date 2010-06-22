Ad
euobserver
A British cartoon from 1906 depicting King Leopold II as entangling the Congo (Photo: Punch cartoon)

Ex-commissioner calls Congo's colonial master a 'visionary hero'

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Louis Michel, the Belgian former EU development commissioner and current prominent Liberal MEP has shocked his home nation and its one-time central African subjects by calling King Leopold II, the Congo's colonial master responsible for between 3 million and 10 million deaths, a "visionary hero."

"Leopold II was a true visionary for his time, a hero," he told P-Magazine, a local publication, in an interview on Tuesday. "And even if there were horrible events in the Congo, should we now ...

